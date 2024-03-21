Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,735 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VV opened at $239.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $177.87 and a twelve month high of $239.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.46. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

