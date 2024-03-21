Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.93 and a 200 day moving average of $381.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

