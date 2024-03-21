Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $210.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.45. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $211.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

