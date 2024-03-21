Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,842,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 173,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $184.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
