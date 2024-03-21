Bank of America Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.83.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $268.76 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $213.67 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

