Bank of America Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $198.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $193.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.25.

Shares of DRI opened at $174.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

