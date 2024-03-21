Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $68.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

