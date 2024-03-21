Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $68.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.