Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

