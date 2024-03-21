Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at Cormark

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BRO opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Barksdale Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

