Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at Cormark

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Barksdale Resources Price Performance
BRO opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Barksdale Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.79.
About Barksdale Resources
