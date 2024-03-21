Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.25

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €98.25 ($106.79) and traded as high as €107.40 ($116.74). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €107.12 ($116.43), with a volume of 864,978 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

