BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BCE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 96,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in BCE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 34,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $34.37 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.15%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.