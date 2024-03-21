BCS Wealth Management Acquires 54 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,045,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $253.81 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.34.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.02.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

