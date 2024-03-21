Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.47.

BBY stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

