Better Home & Finance (BETR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
Better Home & Finance stock opened at 0.46 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of 0.34 and a one year high of 62.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
