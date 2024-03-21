Better Home & Finance (BETR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Better Home & Finance stock opened at 0.46 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of 0.34 and a one year high of 62.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

