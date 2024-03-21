Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases $899,576.60 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.22 per share, for a total transaction of $899,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100,155.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,009 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,838.49.

On Monday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,057 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $242.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,789.29.

On Friday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,106 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.73 per share, for a total transaction of $279,519.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari bought 674 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.44 per share, for a total transaction of $156,664.56.

On Monday, March 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,698 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.61 per share, for a total transaction of $306,675.78.

Biglari Stock Up 0.9 %

BH stock opened at $200.88 on Thursday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $218.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BH shares. StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Biglari by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Biglari by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 5.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

