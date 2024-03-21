Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.04% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $840,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 41,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $336.29 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $494.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

