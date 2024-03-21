BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 142,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,318,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,495,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,090,000 after buying an additional 670,905 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,263,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,338,000 after buying an additional 874,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 355,497 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

