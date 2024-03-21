Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Biofrontera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Biofrontera’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

NASDAQ BFRI opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

