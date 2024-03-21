Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.15 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

