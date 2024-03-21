BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $295.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $296.07.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

