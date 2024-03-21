BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,696 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.