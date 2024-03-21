Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 415,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 568,864 shares.The stock last traded at $52.26 and had previously closed at $51.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

