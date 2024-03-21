BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BKCC opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

