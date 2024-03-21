BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.24

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $12.16. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 20,868 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $240,180.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,920,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,412,363.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 151,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,201 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

