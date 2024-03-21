BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.24

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $12.16. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 20,868 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
