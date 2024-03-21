BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

