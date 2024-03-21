Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $451.70

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.70 ($5.75) and traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.10). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.03), with a volume of 64,585 shares.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £450.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,123.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 507.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.70.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

