Boston Omaha (BOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $949,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.