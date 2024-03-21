Boston Omaha (BOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.
Boston Omaha Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.41 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $949,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Omaha
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.