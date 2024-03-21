Boston Omaha (BOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of BOC stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 1,386.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Boston Omaha by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 874.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

