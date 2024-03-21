Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 817,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 416,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 360,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 274,198 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

