Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,639,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $322,045,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $253.81 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

