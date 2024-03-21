BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.05. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,415 shares of company stock worth $4,401,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.