Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,166.38.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,276.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,045.06. The company has a market cap of $591.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

