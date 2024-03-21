Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

