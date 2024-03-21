Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $67.13

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.