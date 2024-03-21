Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Price Target at £100.44

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($127.87).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,440 ($120.18) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,054.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,767.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,510 ($95.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,504 ($120.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,866.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 79.30 ($1.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,583.33%.

In other news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,410 ($119.80) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($63,851.43). In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($117.72), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($537,161.82). Also, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($119.80) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($63,851.43). Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

