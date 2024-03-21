Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $25.58

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE MP opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MP Materials by 120.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

