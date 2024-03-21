Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT at $32.40

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $410.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

