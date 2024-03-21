Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $39.72

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.72.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $50.23.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
