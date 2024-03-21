Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $293.50

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $348.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.93 and a 200-day moving average of $296.33. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

