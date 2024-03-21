Brokers Offer Predictions for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,300. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

