BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.63 per share for the quarter.
TSE:DOO opened at C$85.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.79. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
