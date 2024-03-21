BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.63 per share for the quarter.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$85.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.79. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.