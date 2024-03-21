BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Position Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 139,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BRP Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 241,051 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Stock Performance

BRP opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other BRP Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

