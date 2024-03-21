Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $45,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $27.05 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

