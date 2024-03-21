Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $210.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

BURL opened at $228.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.22. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $228.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

