Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $41.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $421,717.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Caleres by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

