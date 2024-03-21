Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

