Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caleres Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

