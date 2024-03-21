Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Caleres Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.
Caleres Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Caleres
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caleres
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.