Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caleres by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caleres by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

