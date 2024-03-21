Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

CPE stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

