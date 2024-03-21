Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $37.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.03% from the company’s previous close.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

PRVA stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

